StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of AINC opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Featured Articles

