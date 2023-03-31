StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

Shares of ENZ opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.