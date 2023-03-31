StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Down 3.5 %
NYSE LEJU opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Leju has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $8.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.
About Leju
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.