StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of PULM opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pulmatrix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.