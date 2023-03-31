StockNews.com Lowers Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $21.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Excelerate Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 201,806 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,390,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $18,206,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 697,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $12,948,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

