StockNews.com Lowers Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $25.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Peoples Financial Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 30.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

