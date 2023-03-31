StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,516.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,516.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $30,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,160.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $526,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of StoneX Group stock traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $103.65. 168,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,167. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $106.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.91.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.