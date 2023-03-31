Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.

SWAG opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Stran & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 10.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 110,442 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Stran & Company, Inc. by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

