Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RGR opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 14.82%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

