Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Update

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Summit State Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SSBI traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $14.02. 909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598. Summit State Bank has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSBI. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 427,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 220,521 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Summit State Bank in the first quarter valued at $3,275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Summit State Bank in the first quarter valued at $247,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Summit State Bank in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Summit State Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

