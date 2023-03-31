Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Update

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBIGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Summit State Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SSBI traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $14.02. 909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598. Summit State Bank has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSBI. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 427,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 220,521 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Summit State Bank in the first quarter valued at $3,275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Summit State Bank in the first quarter valued at $247,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Summit State Bank in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Summit State Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

