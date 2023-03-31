Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Short Interest Up 21.3% in March

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUMO. Cowen cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $110,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sumo Logic news, CFO Stewart Grierson sold 10,842 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $128,369.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $110,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,691 shares of company stock worth $836,981. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

