SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.96

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.96 and traded as low as C$10.21. SunOpta shares last traded at C$10.39, with a volume of 99,805 shares.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -65.75, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.93.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

