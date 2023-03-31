Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), with a volume of 549,353 shares changing hands.

Surgical Innovations Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £18.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.69.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

