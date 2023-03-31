Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,500 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 436,400 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics Trading Down 0.5 %

Surmodics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. 90,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,458. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 31.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.