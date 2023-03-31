Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Sustainable Development Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDACW. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 754,694 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Mangrove Partners grew its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 847.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 447,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 738,031 shares in the last quarter.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDACW remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. 409,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.47.

