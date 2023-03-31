Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) PT Lowered to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on STRO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sutro Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.
Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.16.
Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
