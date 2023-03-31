Sweat Economy Price Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $41.99 million and $2.24 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,407,502,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,159,720,438 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

