Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $41.73 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $41.73 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,405,762,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,157,695,760 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

