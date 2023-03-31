Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Up 60.8% in March

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the February 28th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,320.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWSDF remained flat at $600.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $408.91 and a twelve month high of $646.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $592.71 and its 200 day moving average is $539.47.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

