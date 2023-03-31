Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Up 60.8% in March

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the February 28th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,320.0 days.
Swiss Life Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWSDF remained flat at $600.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $408.91 and a twelve month high of $646.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $592.71 and its 200 day moving average is $539.47.
About Swiss Life
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swiss Life (SWSDF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.