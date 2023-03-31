Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Sells £12,291.79 in Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) insider Eileen Carr sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £12,291.79 ($15,102.33).

Sylvania Platinum Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of SLP traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 92 ($1.13). The company had a trading volume of 710,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,253. The stock has a market cap of £245.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.89. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115 ($1.41).

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

Sylvania Platinum Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,789.47%.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

Featured Articles

