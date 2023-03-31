Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $371.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.37 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.