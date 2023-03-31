TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($6.99) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 17th. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.80) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

TAG Immobilien Stock Up 7.1 %

TEG stock opened at €6.31 ($6.78) on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €5.37 ($5.77) and a 52 week high of €21.26 ($22.86). The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.08.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

