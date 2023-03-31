Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNI. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,153,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 139,228 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Tailwind International Acquisition by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 847,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 649,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 351,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TWNI stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Tailwind International Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

About Tailwind International Acquisition

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

