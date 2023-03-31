Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Talanx Stock Performance

TNXXF stock remained flat at C$34.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.77. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of C$34.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Talanx from $49.50 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

