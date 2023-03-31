Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers makes up approximately 1.1% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 102,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKT. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

