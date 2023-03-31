Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $345.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 435.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

