TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance

TAVHY remained flat at $15.25 during trading on Thursday. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98.

Get TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. alerts:

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following segments: Terminal Operations; Catering Operations; Duty Free Operations; Ground Handling and Bus Operations; and Other. The Terminal Operations segment maintains and manages terminal buildings, the car park and the general aviation terminal.

Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.