Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Mark Crawford Purchases 6,622 Shares of Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) insider Mark Crawford acquired 6,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £25,031.16 ($30,754.59).

Mark Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Mark Crawford acquired 34 shares of Team17 Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 442 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £150.28 ($184.64).

Team17 Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON TM17 traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 378.65 ($4.65). 222,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 441.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 428.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £551.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2,241.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. Team17 Group plc has a one year low of GBX 335 ($4.12) and a one year high of GBX 600 ($7.37).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Team17 Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.99) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

