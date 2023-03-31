Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Mark Crawford Purchases 6,622 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17Get Rating) insider Mark Crawford acquired 6,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £25,031.16 ($30,754.59).

Mark Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 10th, Mark Crawford acquired 34 shares of Team17 Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 442 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £150.28 ($184.64).

Team17 Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON TM17 traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 378.65 ($4.65). 222,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 441.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 428.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £551.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2,241.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. Team17 Group plc has a one year low of GBX 335 ($4.12) and a one year high of GBX 600 ($7.37).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.99) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday.

Team17 Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.