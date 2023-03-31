TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TechnoPro Stock Up 0.8 %
TechnoPro stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. 313,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,087. TechnoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.
