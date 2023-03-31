TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TechnoPro Stock Up 0.8 %

TechnoPro stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. 313,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,087. TechnoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business segments: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Other Domestic, and Overseas.

