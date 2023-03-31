Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TGLS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $41.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy acquired 519,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.26 per share, for a total transaction of $21,950,351.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,928,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,981,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tecnoglass news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy bought 519,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.26 per share, for a total transaction of $21,950,351.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,928,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,981,844.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $11,655,730.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $239,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 227,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

