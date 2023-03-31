Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Securities raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,181,635 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,783,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,892,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,111 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $77.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

