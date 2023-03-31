Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.83

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $5.25. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 108,569 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have commented on TEO. StockNews.com lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Telecom Argentina Stock Up 0.8 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 627.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
