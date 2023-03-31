Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.83

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $5.25. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 108,569 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TEO. StockNews.com lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.69 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 627.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.