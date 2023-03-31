Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 30 to SEK 29 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

(Get Rating)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.