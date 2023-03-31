Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.36

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.36 and traded as low as $4.94. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 129,488 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 30 to SEK 29 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

