Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $1.29 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. Terra has a market capitalization of $314.73 million and approximately $31.76 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00004515 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001138 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003109 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001516 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 243,615,837 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

