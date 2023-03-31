Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $143.87. 1,735,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.36. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
