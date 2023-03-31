Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 2.2% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Fortinet Price Performance
Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $66.16. 2,846,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,912. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
Featured Stories
