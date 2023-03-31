Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $699,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,468. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.