Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,942,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southern Copper by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,591,000 after purchasing an additional 112,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Southern Copper by 10.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,358,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.10. 366,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,372. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

SCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

