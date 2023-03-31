TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $210.87 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $210.87 million and $8.60 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00062142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001288 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,090,157 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,739,053 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

