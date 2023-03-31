Tezos (XTZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.05 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00003965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $23.05 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004536 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001141 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003119 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001531 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 953,773,833 coins and its circulating supply is 932,500,082 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

