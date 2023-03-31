Tezos (XTZ) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00003949 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $24.77 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004558 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001242 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003116 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 953,773,833 coins and its circulating supply is 932,500,082 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

