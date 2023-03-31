The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered AES from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AESC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.51. 263,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,125. AES has a 1 year low of $79.83 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.39.

AES Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.7188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AES during the third quarter worth $2,576,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,625,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.