The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after buying an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average of $128.81. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

