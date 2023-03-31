The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Andersons makes up about 0.6% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Andersons worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Andersons by 641.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Andersons by 44.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Andersons Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of ANDE opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.75. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94.
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Andersons Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 19.47%.
Andersons Company Profile
The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.
