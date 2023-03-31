The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.27.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after purchasing an additional 901,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,609,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $154.44 on Friday. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

