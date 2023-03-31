The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

GPS stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.94. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). GAP had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GAP will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.09%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $76,062.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,089.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,582 shares of company stock valued at $287,557. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in GAP by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

