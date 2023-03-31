The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $87.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s current price.
HIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance
HIG stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group
In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $372,092.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at $400,173.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $372,092.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,173.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.
