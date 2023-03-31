The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $87.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s current price.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

HIG stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $372,092.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at $400,173.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $372,092.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,173.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

