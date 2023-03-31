The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after acquiring an additional 518,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.78. 702,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.25. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $146.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

