The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for about 2.5% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $3,052,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

TRV opened at $171.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

